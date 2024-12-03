Will Smith gears up for first big music performance in France

Will Smith is geared up to perform in France for the international POSITIV Festival on July 31, 2025 at the Roman Theatre of Orange.

According to Deadline, the event came after the actor decided to return to the music industry as he’s working on a new music album.

Earlier this year, Will reportedly inked a deal with the music label Slang under the Rene McLean-led entertainment company Influence Media.

Back in June, the King Richard star released the faith-based single, You Can Make It under Slang.

He also performed this song with Kirk Franklin and Chandler Moore at the BET Awards.

Not only that, Will also sang alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff at the Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop ceremony.

Will And DJ Jazzy were the first rap group to receive a Grammy award for hip-hop in 1989 with Parents Just Don’t Understand.

Lately, the Emancipation actor released a new single, Work of Art along with its music video which features his son Jaden Smith and Russ on vocals.

The Bad Boys actor previously won four Grammy Awards as a rapper over the years.

Among his top hits are Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It, Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble, Parents Just Don’t Understand and A Nightmare on My Street.

Meanwhile, Will’s solo albums included Big Willie Style released in 1997, Willennium in 1999, ‘Born to Reign in 2002 and Lost and Found in 2005.