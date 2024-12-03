Entertainment

Joe Jonas Calls Out Timothée Chalamet for Ignoring His Texts for a Year

By Web Desk

Joe Jonas took to TikTok on Sunday to call out Timothée Chalamet for allegedly ignoring his texts for an entire year. The DNCE frontman shared a screenshot of messages sent to Chalamet, including a “miss you” text and a close-up selfie.

Jonas, 35, wrote over the screenshot, “Last December I sent Timothée Chalamet a text from my friends phone anticipating a response,” adding that Chalamet still hadn’t replied by this December. In a playful follow-up, Jonas posted another selfie with the caption, “Hope this helps,” and joked that he would update his 6 million followers if Chalamet responded the following year.

Fans reacted with humor, with one commenting, “Good things can wait,” while another shared, “I totally understand how you feel Joe, I am also waiting on a response from Timothée Chalamet.”

Chalamet, 28, has had a busy year, balancing his relationship with Kylie Jenner and multiple film projects. He and Jenner were spotted together at the Golden Globes in January, followed by low-key outings in Los Angeles. The couple also vacationed in the Bahamas in August for Jenner’s birthday.

Chalamet is currently filming Marty Supreme with Gwyneth Paltrow, and the pair were recently photographed getting close while shooting in New York City. Paltrow, 52, addressed the photos

