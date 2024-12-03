Indian opposition MPs protest on parliament premises over Adani scandal

NEW DELHI: Indian MPs from several opposition parties, united under the banner of the INDIA alliance, staged a protest on the premises of the Indian Parliament today over the Adani issue and reiterated their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter.

The protest was fueled by recent developments regarding charges of bribery and fraud against Adani Group’s chairman, Gautam Adani, a close ally of Indian PM Modi, and other senior executives, as per US prosecutors.

Key leaders from Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK, and Left parties took part in the protest, raising slogans against Narendra Modi and calling for accountability over the charges surrounding the Adani Group. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also joined the protest, positioning himself on the steps of Parliament, lending further weight to the opposition’s demand.

The protest comes after US prosecutors indicted Adani Group officials on charges of bribery and financial fraud. Opposition leaders, particularly from the Congress, have seized on this development to press for a JPC investigation into the sprawling conglomerate, which they argue is entangled in multiple scams.

Rahul Gandhi, who has long called for transparency in the Adani affair, reiterated his demand for the immediate arrest of Gautam Adani, calling the US charges as a vindication of the opposition’s stance. The Congress and other parties have said that the government was shielding Adani and his empire from scrutiny, pointing to the rising scale of the allegations and the lack of accountability.

The Adani Group’s legal troubles in the US have now given renewed momentum to the opposition’s demand for a parliamentary investigation, with a growing chorus for a deeper probe into the group’s business dealings.