Ben Affleck Plans Post-Divorce Changes That Are Infuriating Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce

By Web Desk

Ben Affleck has reportedly begun embracing changes in his life following his separation from Jennifer Lopez, including contemplating the removal of his famous Phoenix tattoo. According to a source close to the actor, Affleck is scheduling laser removal sessions for the large tattoo, a decision that could stir tensions with Lopez.

For years, Lopez had reportedly urged Afleck to remove the tattoo, calling it “horrible,” but Affleck had resisted. Now, following his divorce, he appears open to the idea, which may be seen as a reaction to his new life as a single man. “Now that he is single and has to take his shirt off in front of other women, suddenly he is willing to take it off,” the source shared.

Affleck’s decision comes after he was seen spending Thanksgiving with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in support of her after the death of her dog, Birdie. The actor’s relationship with Garner remains close and respectful, which allows him to feel “comfortable” around her, an insider explained.

“Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never fade because they have a lot of history together and she is the mother of his children,” the source noted. However, Affleck’s evolving post-divorce choices may cause friction with Lopez, especially regarding the tattoo, which had previously been a point of conflict.

Jaguar Reveals Radical Type 00 Concept Car as Preview of Future Electric Vehicles

