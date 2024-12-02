Margot Robbie Recalls ‘Assault’ Memory of Leonardo DiCaprio

Margot Robbie is making a shocking confession about her career as she details her The Wolf of Wall Street audition alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Barbie actress, who portrayed the role of Naomi Lapaglia in the Martin Scorsese directorial, recently opened up about auditioning for the 2013 satirical thriller.

Margot admitted that she feared she would “never work again” after getting entangled in a physical embrace with the Titanic actor during the final audition.

During an episode of the Talking Pictures podcast, the Suicide Squad alum reflected on her first ever meeting with DiCaprio as she approached him.

She told the podcast, “I could totally kiss Leonardo DiCaprio, and that would be awesome. I can’t wait to tell all of my friends this.” However, she then thought, “Nah. And just walloped him in the face.”

In response to her reaction, the Don’t Look Up star “burst out laughing,” and was later joined by the film director Scorsese.

Recounting an instance from the past, Robbie further went on to add, Leo and Marty were laughing so hard, they said, ‘That was great.’”

Meanwhile, the newly-turned mom thought to herself at the time, “I’m going to get arrested, I’m pretty sure that’s assault, battery.”

For the unversed, Robbie’s groundbreaking role in The Wolf of Wall Street served as a major boost to her career.