Prince William Takes Late Queen’s Advice as He Steps Into Major New Role

Prince William, despite carrying heavy load of responsibilities on his shoulders, honouring the advice of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth to get through his tough phase.

The future king had to deal with two shocking cancer diagnosis in the family – one of his wife Kate Middleton and the other of his father King Charles – all the while filling in the void left by the senior royals.

A royal biographer revealed that William has been closely and intently following the wise words of his grandmother to handle all of his duties and secure the future of monarchy.

“I don’t envy his role at the moment – he’s got a lot on his plate,” royal author Andrew Morton told The Mirror about dealing with Kate’s nine-month cancer treatment.

“William is handling it as well as you can do when you’ve got a wife who has been seriously ill and three children who need support and comfort,” he continued. “For anyone dealing with a long-term illness, especially in that kind of position, it’s very difficult.”

Morton maintained that the late Queen “always used to say you’ve got to be seen to be believed, and that’s as true today as it was 50 years ago”.

He pointed out that William has “undertaken as many official engagements as he can” and it “requires a lot of maturity, common sense and empathy” to follow the crucial advice.

Given his father’s health crisis, the Palace is reportedly preparing William and Kate to be “prepared” for their destined roles as future king and queen.

A report by InTouch Weekly previously stated that while the palace is giving the impression that King is on the mend, they are “practical enough to know death is a possibility.” Hence, William is “quietly” gearing up for his role.