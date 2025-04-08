Extreme heatwave sweeps Pakistan, temperatures surpass 45°C in several cities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is currently grappling with an intense heatwave, as temperatures soar across the country, with several cities exceeding 45°C. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning for Sindh, south-central Punjab, and parts of Balochistan, where temperatures are expected to remain 4 to 7°C higher than the seasonal average over the next two days.

In Karachi, the forecast predicts hot and humid weather, with temperatures between 35°C and 37°C, accompanied by 84% humidity. Despite a moderate sea breeze at 10 km/h, residents are experiencing minimal relief from the oppressive heat.

Elsewhere in the country, temperatures reached alarming highs on Monday, with Dadu, Mohenjo-Daro, Nawabshah, and Padidan registering 47°C. Other cities such as Khairpur, Sibi, Larkana, and Rahim Yar Khan reported 46°C, while multiple cities, including Jacobabad and Sukkur, recorded 45°C. Islamabad, Peshawar, and Muzaffarabad experienced slightly lower temperatures of 35°C, 37°C, and 37°C, respectively.

In Jacobabad, one of Asia’s hottest cities, the ongoing heatwave has worsened due to extended power outages, with some areas experiencing up to 16 hours of load shedding per day—double the official 8-hour schedule. This power crisis has disrupted daily life, driving up the price of ice and overwhelming hospitals struggling to care for heat-affected patients.

In Sukkur, where temperatures reached 45°C on Tuesday, the residents are also dealing with prolonged power outages. While urban areas face up to eight hours of unscheduled power cuts, rural areas are enduring up to 12 hours of load shedding. The Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) has attributed these outages to high line losses, although “A” category feeders remain unaffected.

Meteorologist Anjum Nazir Zaighum explained that the heatwave aligns with predictions for above-average temperatures from April to June, exacerbated by below-normal winter rainfall and the absence of snow on the mountains. As a result, temperatures in Punjab and Sindh are already 4°C higher compared to last year’s April.

A mild rain system is expected to bring some relief from tonight through April 11, affecting parts of northern Pakistan, including Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. However, the temperature drop is expected to be minimal—only 2 to 4°C—for a few days. Another system of western winds is anticipated around April 17, but relief may be short-lived as the heatwave could return later in the month.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon highlighted that two westerly wind systems are forecast to bring rain and thunderstorms to northern regions, with gusty winds predicted in various parts of Punjab from April 10 to 12. The plains of Punjab will likely experience stronger winds during this period.

In Balochistan, moderate rainfall is expected from April 8 to 11, particularly in Quetta, Zhob, and surrounding areas, with the possibility of hailstorms in some locations. However, in Sindh, the extreme heat is forecast to persist, with temperatures expected to range between 44°C and 47°C in cities like Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Larkana.

Thunderstorms may develop near the Sindh coastal belt, including Karachi, between April 10 and 12, with localized thunderclouds possibly forming in areas like Gadap, Malir, and the Super Highway, driven by the ongoing heat and high humidity.

Lahore, too, is bracing for a significant temperature rise, with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issuing a heatwave alert for the province. The plains and southern districts of Punjab are particularly at risk, with prolonged heat expected throughout April.

The PDMA has advised schools to suspend outdoor activities to protect children from heat-related illnesses and has emphasized the need for readily available medicines to treat those affected by the heat.

Authorities are urging citizens to stay hydrated, limit unnecessary travel, and take precautions, including covering their heads when outdoors, to minimize the risk of heatstroke.