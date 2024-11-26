Leonardo DiCaprio Criticized as ‘Disrespectful’ for Ignoring Fiji Welcome Reception in Viral Video

Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, is facing backlash after a video surfaced on TikTok showing his seemingly indifferent reaction to a traditional farewell serenade at a hotel in Nadi, Fiji. The Oscar-winning actor, dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, appeared to take a phone call upon noticing the gathering of staff and tourists in the hotel foyer before making a quiet exit without acknowledging the performers.

The cultural serenade, a common tribute for departing guests, was met with disappointment from onlookers when DiCaprio failed to wave or thank the group. Commenters online labeled his behavior “disrespectful,” with one writing, “SHOULD’VE ACKNOWLEDGED THE FIJI WELCOMING PARTY,” and another adding, “Not even a thank you or a wave.” Some even accused him of staging a “fake call” to avoid engaging with the crowd.

Others defended DiCaprio, noting the intrusive nature of the filming by tourists and his likely desire for privacy. “The staff need to understand that A-list celebrities hate this kind of attention in public,” one commenter suggested, while another remarked, “He came for a private vacation, respect his space.”

The purpose of DiCaprio’s visit to Fiji remains unclear, but the actor has a history of working with the country through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF). In 2017, LDF provided grants to support renewable energy projects in rural Fijian communities.

Known for his environmental advocacy, DiCaprio has repeatedly called for action on climate change, notably during his 2016 Oscar acceptance speech for The Revenant. He highlighted the urgent need to support leaders fighting for environmental justice and sustainability, urging collective global action to address the climate crisis.

While his actions in Fiji sparked controversy, DiCaprio’s commitment to environmental causes continues to shape his legacy beyond the screen.