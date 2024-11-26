Ben Affleck Sports Bushy Beard and Cigarette During Solo Drive in LA

Ben Affleck, 52, debuted a rugged new look during a solo drive in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Batman actor was spotted with a bushy beard, wearing a blue sweater with rolled-up sleeves, and smoking a cigarette with his car windows rolled down.

The outing comes as Affleck prepares for his first Thanksgiving since his high-profile split from Jennifer Lopez. Lopez, 55, filed for divorce on Aug. 20, marking their second wedding anniversary, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing their separation date as April 26.

Despite their breakup, the former couple has remained amicable and has been seen together at school functions and family outings. In September, they were spotted holding hands and kissing during a brunch outing with their blended family.

Affleck shares three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner and his youngest son, Samuel, were seen enjoying a courtside experience at a Los Angeles Lakers game, enthusiastically cheering for the home team.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been focusing on family and spending time with loved ones. Her sister, Lynda Lopez, recently visited Yale University to see Violet, who is now a freshman. Lynda shared a sweet Instagram post from their visit, captioned, “New Haven with my favorite Yalie!”

As Affleck and Lopez navigate life post-divorce, their focus on family suggests a shared commitment to maintaining harmony for their children.