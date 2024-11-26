Liam Payne’s Fatal Fall Linked to Escape Attempt Via Balcony: Report

Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, reportedly attempted to escape his Buenos Aires hotel room via the balcony before falling to his death on Oct. 16, according to TMZ. Security footage from CasaSur Palermo hotel shows three men carrying Payne through the lobby and back to his room shortly before the incident, with evidence suggesting he was trying to leave the building by unconventional means.

A police report revealed that Payne, 31, was found with a New York Yankees hat and Louis Vuitton bag near his body, items he appeared to retrieve before his fatal fall. Investigators also discovered a brown leather bag containing pills, a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, and a note reading “For Liam” on the balcony of the room below, hinting that Payne may have dropped it in preparation for climbing down.

Tragically, Payne reportedly lost consciousness during his attempt to jump to the second-floor balcony from the third story, leading to his untimely death. Known for using balconies as escape routes, Payne had previously escaped from a Florida rental in September using a hose to climb down during a suspected drug binge, per TMZ sources.

Newly obtained footage also shows Payne convulsing in the hotel lobby before being carried to his room by staff. The incident followed reports of heavy drug use, and a hotel manager had called emergency services, stating, “We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk; he is destroying his room and we fear for his life.”

Despite their urgent call, Payne fell from the balcony before paramedics arrived. Three individuals have since been charged in connection with his death, including an alleged drug dealer, a former hotel employee accused of supplying Payne with narcotics, and Payne’s friend, Rogelio “Roger” Nores, charged with negligence for not notifying the singer’s family of his relapse. Both have denied the allegations.

The hotel has declined to comment on the incident, and the investigation continues as fans and loved ones mourn the singer’s tragic loss.