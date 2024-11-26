Princess Kate decides to skip key Buckingham Palace event

Kate Middleton, who’s set to host Christmas Carol Service on December 6, will miss key Buckingham Palace event next month.

The Qatari royals – who will land in Britain next week – will be hosted at glittering State Banquet by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace has confirmed Princess Kate, who completed her cancer treatment at the end of the summer, will not attend the state banquet. However, she will attend some elements of next week’s state visit.

It is said to be the last state banquet held at Buckingham Palace for three years, due to extensive refurbishment works at the royal property.

Windsor Castle will host any future state visits until the £369million refurbishment works are complete.

Royal commentator Cameron Walker turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share the update about Kate’s absence from the event, saying: “Kensington Palace has confirmed The Princess will not attend the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace next Tuesday evening.”

The Princess of Wales will join Prince William to greet the Qatari royals in London, on behalf of King Charles. They will travel with them to Horse Guards Parade, where The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher will receive a Ceremonial Welcome before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen at the Royal Pavilion.

The last time the Waleses held this important role was for the state visit of the South Korean President last November, as Kate was unable to attend the more recent state visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan due to her cancer treatment.