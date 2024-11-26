Entertainment

Princess Kate Decides to Skip Key Buckingham Palace Event

By Agencies

Kate Middleton, who’s set to host Christmas Carol Service on December 6, will miss key Buckingham Palace event next month.

The Qatari royals – who will land in Britain next week – will be hosted at glittering State Banquet by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace has confirmed Princess Kate, who completed her cancer treatment at the end of the summer, will not attend the state banquet. However, she will attend some elements of next week’s state visit.

It is said to be the last state banquet held at Buckingham Palace for three years, due to extensive refurbishment works at the royal property.

Windsor Castle will host any future state visits until the £369million refurbishment works are complete.

Royal commentator Cameron Walker turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share the update about Kate’s absence from the event, saying: “Kensington Palace has confirmed The Princess will not attend the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace next Tuesday evening.”

Princess Kate decides to skip key Buckingham Palace event

The Princess of Wales will join Prince William to greet the Qatari royals in London, on behalf of King Charles. They will travel with them to Horse Guards Parade, where The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher will receive a Ceremonial Welcome before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen at the Royal Pavilion.

The last time the Waleses held this important role was for the state visit of the South Korean President last November, as Kate was unable to attend the more recent state visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan due to her cancer treatment.

Previous article
Princess Kate And Prince William’s Family Aura Goes Viral
Next article
Liam Payne’s Fatal Fall Linked to Escape Attempt Via Balcony: Report
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Princess Kate And Prince William’s Family Aura Goes Viral

A video showcasing Princess Kate, Prince William, and their children arriving at a memorial service for Prince Philip has gone viral on TikTok, with...

Jennifer Lopez blames Ben Affleck for one of many failures

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Next Move to Clear ‘Separation’ Drama

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Mini Skirt And Boots Amid Plans For A Career Comeback

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.