Matthew McConaughey Declares Himself Tuna Salad ‘Master,’ But Wife Camila Alves Shares Her Take

Matthew McConaughey’s bold claim of being a “tuna fish salad master maker” has stirred the internet, but his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, is offering her perspective. Speaking to PEOPLE, Alves confirmed that her husband’s tuna salad lives up to the hype, calling it “great” and noting, “Anybody that tries to replicate it doesn’t come even close.”

The True Detective star shared his unique recipe on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, describing a base of high-quality tuna mixed with lemon, vinegar, mayonnaise, and wasabi. McConaughey’s extensive list of additions includes red onions, dill pickles, crispy jalapeños, apple, agave, corn, and frozen peas. He insists the dish is best when left to sit overnight, allowing the flavors to meld.

While fans and podcasters were both intrigued and aghast at the unconventional recipe, Alves revealed her admiration for the dish and her husband’s culinary skills. “He’s a master at tuna fish salad,” she said, adding that it’s far from traditional and full of surprising ingredients.

In the McConaughey household, cooking is a family affair. Camila explained that their three children—Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11—pitch in. “Everybody in the family cooks. Even my 11-year-old makes Sunday breakfast,” she shared, highlighting the teamwork in their kitchen.

Game days, especially for the University of Texas football-loving family, are a central time for cooking and bonding. While the boys toss footballs and enjoy the game, Camila often finds herself in the kitchen preparing meals. Partnering with Crock-Pot, she emphasized the importance of tools like the MultiMeal Multicooker to streamline the process. “I can do two things at once and have it ready,” she said.

From grilling steaks to crafting his now-viral tuna salad, McConaughey’s culinary contributions remain a source of pride for the family, blending flavor and togetherness in their lively home.