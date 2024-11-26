Kaley Cuoco Hilariously Compares Motherhood to Caring for a Drunk Best Friend | Watch

Kaley Cuoco opened up about the chaotic joys of motherhood during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Nov. 25. The 38-year-old actress joked that caring for her 19-month-old daughter Matilda is like “taking care of your drunk best friend every day.”

“It’s a wild thing,” Cuoco shared, explaining how exhausting parenting can be. “I was trying to explain to our couple’s therapist the other day why I’m so tired. Taking care of a 19-month-old is like taking care of your drunk best friend all day, every day.”

The Flight Attendant star elaborated on the humorous comparison, describing situations that resonate with many parents. “They cry when they don’t get what they want, you’re cleaning up their throw-up, making sure they don’t die, and then they black out,” she said. “You’re ready to collapse, and then they wake up like, ‘What’s for breakfast?’”

Cuoco, who shares Matilda with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, 42, frequently posts about her parenting adventures on social media. Recently, she shared the struggles of getting her daughter to adjust to daylight savings time. “I finally understand what parents were always complaining about,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Why is the world doing this to us?”

The couple, who welcomed Matilda on March 30, 2023, often gush about their little one. In their birth announcement, they described her as “the new light of our lives.” Cuoco’s candid and humorous approach to parenting continues to resonate with fans, offering relatable insights into the ups and downs of raising a toddler.