Punjab minister says policeman killed by ‘violent’ PTI protesters

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to stage May 9-like violent protests in the country, as its supporters clashed with “unarmed” policemen performing security duties during their much-hyped “final call” protest.

The PTI supporters are rallying towards the federal capital on the call of their jailed party founder Imran Khan to gather at D-Chowk in the capital and stay there until their demands are met. The release of jailed ex-premier among other issues is what the party seeks.

“They want May 9 Part-II,” said the provincial minister addressing a hurriedly-called presser in Lahore on Monday.

She added that that a police constable lost his life in clashes with the PTI protesters, whereas, nearly 70 others were wounded including five cops in critical condition.

She alleged that PTI’s “Youth Force” was involved in firing at policemen. There were reports of several other clashes elsewhere in the province, she added.

However, the former ruling party was pursuing its agenda of “violence” to start the “politics of dead bodies”, she said.

Bokhari said that the state was exhibiting patience and tolerance towards the protesters and the policemen were unarmed following the directives of the Punjab chief minister.

“We will not let them storm the capital,” she vowed, adding that about 80 of Khan’s supporters had been arrested.

She also censured the Imran Khan-founded party for “attacking the state” and on the other hand, showing willingness to hold negotiations. Opposing talks with the PTI, Bokhari said that any negotiations with them would only encourage them to continue violence.

“We welcome Bushra Bibi to politics,” said the provincial minister, blaming the former first lady for inciting violence and using “religion card” as she addressed the PTI protesters’ caravan led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur heading towards the federal capital.

On the other hand, the PTI accused the government of using violent tactics to block the protesters, saying it had arrested hundreds of workers and leaders.

It also claimed that scores of its workers were also hurt due to the use of force by police officials.

Authorities have enforced a security lockdown for the last two days to block the protesters, whom jailed PTI founder Imran Khan has called on to march on parliament for a sit-in demonstration to demand his release, while highways into the city have been barricaded.

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

PTI convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, now in Punjab, are heading towards Islamabad to protest, initially called for Sunday (November 24).