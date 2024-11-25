PTI introduces industrial fans to shield supporters from tear gas

ATTOCK: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoy heading towards Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a unique tactic by using locally manufactured industrial fans to counter tear gas during their protest.

A truck carrying six large fans, similar to those used in paramotoring, accompanied the convoy as part of the party’s preparations to protect participants from tear gas exposure.

This innovative approach is reportedly the first time such equipment has been used in a political march in Pakistan.

Ikram Khattana, PTI’s social media head in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, explained that the fans were specially designed and locally manufactured for the protest. “These fans are part of our convoy from Peshawar, and we have arranged electricity generators to operate them,” Khattana said.

The PTI march, organized as a “do-or-die” effort to demand the release of party chairman Imran Khan and the acceptance of other key demands, also included various other tools and gadgets aimed at neutralising government countermeasures.

This inventive use of industrial fans has drawn attention for its unprecedented application in a political movement, underscoring the party’s resourceful efforts to safeguard its supporters.