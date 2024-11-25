Brad Pitt Desperate to Reconnect with His Kids Amid Custody Battle with Angelina Jolie

Reports suggest Brad Pitt is willing to make a heartfelt appeal to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, urging her to let him see their children. The former couple has been embroiled in legal battles since their split in 2016, with custody of their six children—Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—remaining a contentious issue.

According to an insider quoted by Radar Online, Pitt is “feeling the heartbreak even more” as the holidays approach and is ready to “swallow his pride” to seek mercy from Jolie. The actor, estranged from most of his children, currently has visitation rights only to the youngest twins.

The legal disputes between Pitt and Jolie, including the sale of their $500-million French estate Chateau Miraval, have exacerbated tensions. Sources claim Pitt is weary of court battles and willing to compromise. “He’s appealing to Angie to end the bitterness, not only to bring peace but to stop the senseless spending on legal fees,” a source disclosed.

The emotional toll of the estrangement is evident, with Pitt reportedly planning a Thanksgiving gathering with his extended family, highlighting the absence of his children. “It kills him that he’s estranged,” said the insider, adding that Pitt is prepared to “do whatever is absolutely necessary to break down those barriers.”

Pitt and Jolie’s high-profile romance began in 2005 during the filming of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and culminated in a 2014 wedding at their French estate. However, their relationship unraveled just two years later, with Jolie filing for divorce in 2016. Despite the public interest, both stars have largely kept the details of their split private.

The ongoing custody issues reflect the deep strain on Pitt’s relationship with his children, with several reportedly dropping his surname and distancing themselves from him. Still, Pitt remains hopeful for reconciliation, making it clear he wants to rebuild those bonds, even if it means letting go of past legal disputes.