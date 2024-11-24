People of Punjab rejected ‘Fitna and Fitna Party’s final call’: Azma Bokhari

Provincial minister says Punjab govt ready to deal with any untoward situation

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday said that the people of Punjab have rejected the “Fitna and the “Fitna Party,” noting that most markets and roads in Lahore remained open, and no revolutionary members of PTI were seen anywhere.

“The leadership of PTI in Lahore was missing, and there were no reports of people taking to the streets”, she claimed, assuring the public that the provincial government is fully prepared to handle any law and order situation arising from political protests.

During a press conference in Lahore, Mrs Bokhari emphasized that the government would not allow any disruption, as the public is weary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s politics of unrest.

Bokhari stated that the situation in Lahore remains stable and that the PTI’s call for protests has received little to no response from the public. She reassured the citizens that the Punjab Government is on high alert, committed to safeguarding lives and property at all costs.

She also pointed out that despite PTI’s calls for protest, the party’s top leadership, including the wife and children of PTI founder Imran Khan, as well as other party members’ families, are not participating. Bokhari highlighted that this indicates a lack of genuine support for the protest.

Additionally, she criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who had previously announced plans to lead the protest from Swabi. However, no protests have been reported in the region, further confirming a lack of interest in PTI’s political agenda.

Bokhari also noted that government officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are reportedly being coerced into participating in the protest, despite ongoing law and order challenges in their own province. She accused the PTI government of failing to address the deteriorating situation there.

In a related development, Islamabad authorities have imposed Section 144 across the capital in response to directives from the Islamabad High Court. The public has been urged to refrain from engaging in any illegal activities, with a stern warning that violators will face strict legal action to maintain peace and security in the city.

She also shared account of her visit to Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Haji Camp, and the Railway Station. Azma Bokhari also visited the Bus Terminal, Minar-e-Pakistan, Azadi Flyover, Inner City areas, Mall Road, GPO Chowk, and Chairing Cross Chowk to assess the traffic flow and law and order situation in Lahore.

On this occasion, she said that all roads in Lahore were open and daily life was functioning normally. She pointed out that most markets in the city were also open. “I didn’t see a single revolutionary from PTI in Lahore. No significant movement of PTI workers has been reported anywhere in Punjab either,” she concluded.