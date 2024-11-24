Seeking a new Quaid-e-Azam

By His grace, the Almighty bestowed us a beautiful and powerful country full of potential and with the vision to lead not only ourselves but the whole Muslim Ummah. But unfortunately we are losing our destiny by our negligence and the misbehaving of some of our institutions and there is absolutely nobody to stop them as we all are feeling helpless and hopeless.

When Pakistan was in the making there were so many leaders and ulema who were discouraging, and opposing the rationale of Pakistan. However, the great leader, the Quaid-e-Azam, was very much clear in his mind to the follow the two-nation theory. The Quaid Azam made it possible which had seemed to be impossible, and the whole world recognised Pakistan including our diehard enemies and conspirators.

Pakistan has everything and every right to grow and develop as an advanced country, but can’t move ahead due to some internal conspiracies of our esteemed institutions and some visible and invisible external friends who desire Pakistan to remain as a poor and dependent country. These countries claimed to be very sincere and are shown like brothers, but they included those who are continuously busy in hatching many killing conspiracies and carrying out diplomacy to ensure our failure. At the same time these countries grant some financial assistance to Pakistan so that they can’t be recognised and their real face couldn’t be disclosed. These countries used our political and departmental leaderships to destroy our way of prosperity by accepting and gaining some personal gifts and invisible benefits so our these leaders understood that they are doing a wonderful job for Pakistan.

Although it seems impossible, I as a citizen of Pakistan am seeking and searching for the Quaid-e-Azam who can do it. Searching for the Quaid-e-Azam is a question of one billion dollars. Perhaps that leader is already present in Pakistan or he is behind the bar or we, everybody, is a successor of Quaid-e-Azam, just to realize ourselves by following Allama Iqbal’s …”Khudi ko kar Buland itna“ To become a new Quaid-e-Azam for Pakistan to save it from all foreign and internal conspiracies and aggression by putting Pakistan on its real path of progress and prosperity

And this is not happening the first time, it happened so many times and every time Pakistan pulled back to 50 years, however our leaders including officers became billionaires and they left the country and settled in Europe after retirement, as did political leadership.

At the same time Pakistan suffered a big financial and political crises or even collapse. The whole system of Pakistan, including the Supreme Court and High Courts and poor public, has to face unbearable price hike, inflation, joblessness, indiscipline, lawlessness, currency consistently devaluing and everywhere frustrations and disappointment. Hundreds of thousands of young boys migrated to Europe and other countries but neither political nor departmental officers (the establishment) had any regrets or felt the defeat of Pakistan. Rather all look busy for another similar episode as it is being repeated so many times and every time Pakistan loses and they, foreign friends and our leaders win to be billionaires.

Interestingly, nobody is there to think about a poor man or the public. Pakistan lost many heroes and leaders for this and ready for next time, only faces may change but script and story is the same even the result is also the same and this friendly conspiracy of our foreign friends used to happen in so many other countries like Iraq, Egypt, Sudan and so on

Now we are seeking a new Quaid-e-Azam for Pakistan to desire for visionary and principled leadership similar to that of the founder of the nation. The Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership was defined by his steadfast commitment to democracy, rule of law, and the betterment of all citizens, regardless of faith or background.

We are in need of such leadership today and Pakistan would benefit from a leader who is transparent, stands against corruption, and builds trust through honest governance. A leader who works to bridge divisions, foster national unity, and create a society where diversity is respected.

A forward-thinking leader who focuses on education, economic development, and technological advancement, and upholding the rule of law and reinforcing an independent judiciary to protect democracy and citizens’ rights. The challenge lies in finding or cultivating such a leader within the current political, social, and economic landscape. This requires civic engagement, reforms, and fostering a culture that rewards merit, innovation, and ethical conduct and an independent foreign policy and diplomacy of other friendly countries not to interfere in our internal matters, politics and specially in our establishments.

The leader who identifies who is loyal to Pakistan and who is not loyal and at the same time makes laws to control our officers who joined hands with other countries and received highly valuable gifts and invisible benefits from these countries to destroy Pakistan.

