Kanye West Sued for Alleged Assault During 2010 Music Video Shoot

enn An, a former contestant on “America’s Next Top Model,” has filed a lawsuit against Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, alleging that he assaulted her during the filming of a music video in 2010. The lawsuit, which also names Universal Music Group (UMG) as a co-defendant, was filed in a New York federal court on Friday, November 22.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred at New York City’s Chelsea Hotel during the production of the music video for the song “In for the Kill” by La Roux, which featured a remix by West. An alleges that West, under the guise of directing a segment of the video, choked her and forcibly placed his fingers down her throat in an act that mimicked forced oral sex. The suit claims this act was performed in front of a camera crew after West had dismissed other background actors from the room.

An described West as saying, “This is art. This is f—— art. I am like Picasso,” while committing the act. She alleges that the assault left her struggling to breathe and that she temporarily blacked out. Following the incident, she claims her face was covered in saliva and smeared makeup.

The lawsuit accuses West of violating New York’s Gender Motivated Violence Act and seeks punitive damages, legal fees, and compensation for mental, emotional, and physical injuries. An’s attorneys argue that UMG failed to investigate the incident properly and accuses the company of systematic discrimination against women by continuing to work with artists known for sexual harassment.

This legal action against West adds to a series of recent lawsuits involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, and assault. West has not yet responded to the allegations, and representatives for UMG also have not commented on the matter.

Jenn An has since transitioned from modeling to acting, with credits in shows like “Criminal Minds” and “The Mindy Project.” The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for West, who has been embroiled in various controversies over the past few years.