Nicole Kidman Faces Backlash Over ‘False’ Claims About Viral Divorce Celebration Photo

Nicole Kidman is currently under scrutiny after her recent comments to British GQ about a popular meme that features her seemingly celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise. The photo in question shows Kidman joyously striding away, which many have believed to be her reaction post-divorce from Cruise in 2001. However, Kidman insists that the photo was taken during the filming of a movie, though she did not specify which one.

Fans have expressed skepticism over Kidman’s explanation, noting the lack of evidence linking the outfit Kidman wore in the photo—a sheer patterned top and green capris—to any of her film roles from that era. Social media users have been vocal, with one pointing out the absence of any plausible movie connection, leading to widespread speculation that Kidman is misleading the public about the origins of the image.

The debate has ignited online, with some fans defending Kidman, suggesting the possibility of the scene being cut from a movie. Yet, the mystery remains unresolved as Kidman’s representatives have yet to clarify further.

Kidman married Tom Cruise in 1990, and the couple divorced in 2001. They share two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, who are both affiliated with the Church of Scientology. Kidman rarely discusses her former marriage or her relationship with her adult children. She has since remarried country singer Keith Urban, with whom she has two daughters.