Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing Cuban President’s Stepson in Madrid

Ana de Armas, the acclaimed actress from “Eden,” has ignited romance rumors after being seen sharing a kiss with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, during a stroll in Madrid, Spain. The pair were captured in a tender moment on Thursday, November 21, as they walked closely through the city’s streets.

This new romantic development comes after de Armas’s high-profile relationship with actor Ben Affleck, which ended in January 2021. The couple, who met on the set of “Deep Water” in early 2020, parted ways due to logistical challenges, with de Armas not wanting to base herself in Los Angeles, where Affleck resides for his children.

Following her split from Affleck, de Armas was linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, with whom she was seen in affectionate displays in New York City. However, her current relationship status shifted when she reportedly moved to Vermont, seeking a quieter life, as she explained in a recent E! News interview. In Vermont, de Armas has found solace and a space to “collect” herself away from the public eye.

Ana de Armas continues to focus on her career as well, with an upcoming role in “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina,” set to release in June 2025, where she will portray assassin Eve Macarro alongside Keanu Reeves’ character, John Wick.