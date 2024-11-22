KP abolishes quota-based job appointments following SC orders

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has abolished quota-based job appointments in the province, following the directives of the Supreme Court.

According to official details, the Chief Secretary of KP issued a notification to all government departments, instructing that all future recruitments will be made on the basis of open merit.

This decision follows the Supreme Court’s ruling against quota-based appointments, with the KP government clarifying that any appointments made without merit will now be considered a violation of the Constitution.

However, the order will not impact the compensation packages provided to the legal heirs of martyred personnel from law enforcement agencies and civil servants who lost their lives in terrorist activities. These benefits will continue as per existing provisions.

In a related development, the Punjab government has also made significant amendments to the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974, by abolishing Rule 17-A.

The Secretary of Regulation Services and General Administration issued a notification regarding the amendment, stating that, as of now, children of deceased Punjab government employees will no longer be entitled to automatic job appointments.

The notification reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 23 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 (VIII of 1974), the Governor of Punjab is pleased to make the following amendment in the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, with immediate effect.”

The amendment omits Rule 17-A, which previously allowed family members, including spouses and children, of deceased government employees to claim jobs.