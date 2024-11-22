Jennifer Lopez reveals sacrifice she made to reunite with Ben Affleck for ‘Unstoppable’

In an interview with Amazon/MGM, which she later shared on her Instagram Stories, Lopez explained, “There was no JLo at all. I disappeared completely into Judy.”

The role, which is already generating Oscar buzz, saw Lopez strip away her glamorous public image to portray a real woman, telling the true-life story with raw authenticity.

Lopez reflected on her approach to the role: “It was an honor to be a part of Anthony’s story and to play Judy.

I had to go in with no ego—just pure respect for the person I was playing. That person on screen is just Judy.”

She also shared how spending time with the real Judy Robles, both alone and as a mother, helped her bring the character to life with depth and compassion.

Her performance in Unstoppable is proving to be a standout moment in her career, showcasing a new level of vulnerability and commitment to storytelling.

In the emotional trailer, she delivers a standout performance, yelling, crying, and channeling her iconic Bronx ‘tude as she fiercely defends her son’s right to succeed.

Set to hit theaters on December 6 and streaming on Prime Video by January 16, Unstoppable promises to be a film that not only showcases Lopez’s powerful acting but also sends a message of perseverance and belief in the face of adversity.