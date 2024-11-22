Babar Awan asserts Imran Khan won’t make deals or leave the country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senior lawyer, Babar Awan, has made it clear that PTI founder Imran Khan will not engage in any deals or leave the country, emphasizing that they won with the public’s vote.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Awan emphasized that the protest scheduled for November 24 would be PTI’s final protest, asserting that every citizen had the right to take to the streets to demand justice.

Awan also criticized the government for attempting to stop PTI from entering Islamabad, advising government employees to focus on their own duties. He expressed concern over the rising crime rates in the country, which he claimed had been ignored by authorities.

The senior PTI leader outlined the party’s demands for the upcoming protest: the release of Imran Khan, the return of the “stolen mandate,” and resistance to the proposed 26th Amendment to the Constitution. Awan urged PTI members and workers to stand firm and not surrender in the face of adversity.

He also condemned the government for its failure to control the law and order situation across the country.

Additionally, Awan revealed that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have decided to award party tickets for the next election based on the performance of party leaders during the protest.