China slams U.S. for UN veto, as arrest warrants issued for Netanyahu & ‘dead’ Hamas chief

UNITED NATIONS: China has led the criticism of the U.S. for vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, as the outgoing Biden administration blocked international action aimed at halting Israel’s war with Hamas.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court in The Hague said on Thursday that it had issued warrants for the arrest of Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (also known as Mohammed Deif) and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

Israel said in August it had killed Deif in an air strike in Gaza earlier this year, although Hamas has never confirmed this.

The ICC said Israel’s acceptance of the court’s jurisdiction was not required.

Both Netanyahu and Gallant will be liable for arrest if they travel to any of the more than 120 countries that are party to the ICC.

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant were a “mark of shame” for the court. Israel’s main opposition leader Yair Lapid also denounced the court’s move, calling it “a reward for terrorism”.