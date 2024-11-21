Pakistan presses Afghanistan on terror group crackdowns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its call for Afghanistan to take decisive action against terror groups operating from Afghan territory.

Speaking at her weekly news briefing on Thursday in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that Pakistan has provided Afghan authorities with concrete evidence regarding the presence and activities of terror groups.

She urged the Afghan government to consider terrorism as a serious threat, not only to regional stability but also to Afghanistan’s own security.

Baloch expressed hope that Afghanistan would fulfill its obligations under various international agreements, including the Doha Agreement, by taking effective measures to curb terrorism.

The spokesperson also expressed regret over the failure of the UN Security Council to reach a consensus on the resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. She reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, unrestricted access to humanitarian assistance, and full support for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and its humanitarian activities.

Baloch also highlighted the plight of children in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging the international community to stand up for their rights and demand an end to their suffering.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their struggle for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions.

It may be noted that a day earlier, the United States condemned the recent wave of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, as reported by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller during a press briefing in Washington on November 20.

Miller condemned the ongoing terrorist activities, including the abduction of police officers, and expressed concern over their significant impact on the Pakistani people.

Miller also reminded the press that the Taliban had previously pledged not to allow Afghan soil to be used by terrorists, highlighting the importance of this commitment in ensuring regional security.