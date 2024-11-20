Maria Georgas Clears Up Pete Davidson Dating Rumors, Confirms His Sobriety

Maria Georgas, known for her stint on “The Bachelor,” quickly addressed swirling rumors about her dating Pete Davidson, firmly denying any romantic involvement with the comedian. On November 19, Georgas took to her Instagram Stories to dismiss the claims, asserting, “Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed.”

The rumors had escalated following reports by The U.S. Sun, which suggested Davidson was in “bad shape” and had re-entered rehab due to a purported breakup with Georgas. A source claimed that Davidson had recently checked into a Florida facility following the end of their alleged brief relationship. However, Georgas responded directly, stating not only the non-existence of the relationship but also confirming Davidson’s current sober status. “Just spoke to his sister, he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months,” she declared.

Further undermining the rumors, another source close to Davidson told Page Six that he is indeed not in rehab and is currently in New York, contradicting earlier reports. Georgas expressed frustration over the rumors, highlighting the negative impact such false stories have on both her mental health and Davidson’s recovery efforts. Her prompt clarification underscores her intention to protect personal boundaries and the truth amid widespread media speculation.