Bilawal constitutes panel to take up ‘reservations’ with Federal govt

PPP’s senator also pens letter to NA speaker, seeking chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a committee to raise grievances with the Federal government, while the party has also sought the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to the PPP office-bearers, the committee will comprise of Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Hyder and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Haider Gilani.

According to PPP, the committee will take up different reservations with the Federal government and will submit its report to the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to be held convened next month.

The notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the PPP has sought the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) through a letter penned by Senator Salim Mandviwala to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Senator Mandviwala, in his letter, urged the NA Speaker to convene a meeting of the PAC members, citing the submission of a requisition by 11 members of the committee.

He also stated that if the Speaker does not call a meeting, the PPP would take the initiative to do so.

Mandviwala further requested that, until a permanent chairman is elected, the committee members should select their own chairman through an election process.

On the other hand, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has sought names from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the position of PAC chairman, while the party is insisting on the name of Sheikh Waqas Akram for the role.

Reportedly, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has also reportedly met with Speaker Sadiq to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has indicated support for PPP’s demand for the PAC chairmanship.

Previously, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) officially put forth Sheikh Waqas Akram as its nominee for the chairmanship of the National Assembly’s PAC.

The previous nomination had put an end to a tug-of-war that had been brewing within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Initially, the party had put its weight behind Sher Afzal Marwat for the position. However, Marwat’s vocal opposition to the party leadership escalated tensions.

Since the formation of the government in March, the PAC has yet to elect a chairman.