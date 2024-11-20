Pete Davidson Enjoys Brooklyn Nets Game with Mom, Dismisses Rehab Rumors

Pete Davidson, the 31-year-old comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum, was spotted enjoying a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, November 19, with his mother, Amy Waters Davidson. This marked his first public outing since rumors falsely claimed he had reentered rehab following his split with Maria Georgas

Davidson, who was all smiles during the game, watched the Nets clinch a close victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Amidst the circulating rumors, Georgas, a “Bachelor” alum, took to Instagram to set the record straight, emphatically denying any romantic involvement with Davidson and affirming his sobriety. “Never dated Pete. False rumor. I’m friends with his sister. Case closed,” Georgas posted, further clarifying that Davidson “is not in rehab and has been sober for months.”

The public appearance comes after a challenging period for Davidson, who had previously checked into a wellness facility in July to focus on his mental health and maintain his sobriety. Sources close to Davidson told PEOPLE that he is doing well and that his mental health remains a priority. His return to the public eye was underscored by a recent cameo on “Saturday Night Live,” where he appeared in a sketch, showcasing his ongoing removal of several tattoos.

Davidson, known for his openness about his struggles with mental health, has previously discussed his efforts in rehab, emphasizing the importance of recovery in his life. His latest public appearances and the support from those close to him highlight his resilience and commitment to well-being.