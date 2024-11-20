Entertainment

Richard Gere Flips Off Savannah Guthrie During Live Interview

By Web Desk

Richard Gere stirred up excitement on NBC’s “Today” show this Wednesday, playfully flipping the bird during his interview with Savannah Guthrie, just a day after Cher’s live F-word slip on the same show. The actor’s surprising gesture came as a reenactment from his latest series, “The Agency,” following a clip that had been aired moments earlier.

Guthrie, momentarily taken aback, responded by shielding Gere’s hand with her papers and humorously declared, “I’m bleeping you!” The moment added a light-hearted twist to the interview, referencing the previous day’s incident with Cher. Gere clarified that his action was a continuation of the scene from his new espionage thriller, where his character makes the same gesture. “That’s what the clip was!” Gere explained, noting the scene’s abrupt end before his gesture.

“The Agency,” Gere’s first venture into television, is inspired by the French series “The Bureau.” Set in the CIA’s London office, it stars Gere alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, and other notable actors, crafted with cinematic quality. Gere shared his enthusiasm for the project, influenced by his and his wife Alejandra Silva’s fondness for the original series. As Gere dives into this new role, his playful on-air moment underscores a seasoned actor’s seamless blend of promotion and spontaneity.

