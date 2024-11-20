Intimate Farewell for Liam Payne: Cheryl, One Direction Stars, and Family Attend | Photos Inside

Former One Direction star Liam Payne was remembered in a private funeral held on Wednesday, November 20, in the Home Counties. The service brought together family, friends, and several notable figures, including his parents Geoff and Karen Payne, sisters Nicola and Ruth, and his ex-partner Cheryl, who attended alongside their son Bear.

Payne’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson also attended to honor their late friend. The singer tragically passed away on October 16 at age 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires. His death was attributed to multiple injuries and internal bleeding, with an investigation underway and charges filed against three individuals connected to the incident.

Floral Tributes

Cheryl attended the funeral with her seven-year-old son Bear. The two shared a quiet moment by the white floral tributes arranged outside the church, reflecting on their loss.

Kate Cassidy and Damien Hurley

Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, accompanied Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian Hurley to the funeral. Kate, who had been in a two-year relationship with Payne, paid tribute on social media, saying, “Nothing about the past few days has felt real.”

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Music mogul Simon Cowell arrived with fiancée Lauren Silverman, showing support for the singer he mentored on The X Factor. Payne’s journey to fame began under Cowell’s guidance when One Direction formed in 2010.

Kimberley Walsh

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh joined the mourners, reflecting on her connection to Payne and his family.

Jamie Scott

Songwriter Jamie Scott, known for penning several One Direction hits, was present to pay his respects.

James Corden

Actor and comedian James Corden, a longtime supporter of One Direction, attended dressed in a dark suit.

One Direction Bandmates

Harry Styles

Harry Styles looked solemn in a tailored suit and dark sunglasses as he arrived to bid farewell to his friend.

Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan



The remaining members of One Direction stood united in grief, remembering their shared journey with Payne.

The heartfelt tributes and presence of close friends and family underscored the immense impact Payne had on those around him. White floral arrangements adorned the venue, a poignant reminder of his legacy as a beloved musician and father.

Jordan North and Sian Welby

Broadcasters Jordan North and Sian Welby also attended the ceremony, showing their support for Payne’s family during this difficult time.

The loss of Liam Payne marks a tragic chapter for those who knew and loved him, but the gathering of his loved ones at this intimate farewell reflected the strength of their connection and shared memories.

Liam Payne’s former One Direction bandmates have shared a heartfelt statement following his untimely passing at the age of 31. Reflecting on their shared memories, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson expressed their grief and paid tribute to the beloved singer.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” the group’s statement read. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”

A Legacy with One Direction

Liam Payne first rose to fame in 2010 as one of the five members of the globally successful boyband One Direction. Formed on The X Factor, the group quickly skyrocketed to stardom, releasing five chart-topping albums and embarking on four world tours before going on indefinite hiatus in 2016. The band’s hits, including “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story of My Life,” remain iconic in pop music history.