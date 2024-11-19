Roger Federer Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Rafael Nadal Ahead Of Retirement

Roger Federer honors Rafael Nadal in emotional send-off ahead of retirement

Roger Federer has shared a heartfelt message for his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal as the tennis legend prepares to retire after the Davis Cup Finals. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 19, Federer reflected on their iconic rivalry and Nadal’s unparalleled impact on the sport.

“Vamos, Rafa! As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I’ve got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional,” wrote Federer, 42, who retired in 2022. He recalled Nadal’s dominance on clay courts and how their matches pushed him to “reimagine” his game, playfully acknowledging Nadal’s famous rituals, from arranging water bottles to his meticulous pre-serve adjustments.

Federer congratulated Nadal, 38, on his incredible career, saying, “You made Spain proud … you made the whole tennis world proud.” He also thanked Nadal for inspiring his family, sharing that his children trained at Nadal’s academies. “Your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next,” Federer concluded.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, announced his retirement in October, citing physical challenges in recent years. In a video posted on X, he described the decision as “difficult” but felt it was the right time to end a career that exceeded his expectations. Federer and Nadal, who faced off over 40 times, have shared many iconic moments in tennis history, cementing their legacy as two of the sport’s greatest players.