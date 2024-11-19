Entertainment

Governor Gavin Newsom Delays Clemency Decision for Menendez Brothers

By Web Desk

California Governor Gavin Newsom has postponed a decision on clemency for Erik and Lyle Menéndez, deferring the matter to the incoming Los Angeles District Attorney, Nathan Hochman. Newsom’s office announced on Monday, November 18, that the governor respects the role of the newly elected D.A. and will wait for Hochman’s review of the case before moving forward.

The Menéndez brothers, currently serving life sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents, Kitty and José Menéndez, had their resentencing recommended last month by outgoing L.A. District Attorney George Gascón. Gascón suggested adding the possibility of parole, but his timing was questioned by Hochman, who will officially take office on December 2 and has committed to conducting a thorough review.

A habeas petition hearing on November 25 could determine whether the brothers’ first-degree murder convictions are vacated. If unresolved, the resentencing hearing is set for December 11, with Hochman planning to request more time to examine the case. Hochman assured constituents of a careful and swift review, citing his 34 years of criminal justice experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney.

Previous article
Roger Federer Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Rafael Nadal Ahead Of Retirement
Next article
Cher Reveals Suicidal Thoughts During Tumultuous Marriage to Sonny Bono
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Lila Moss and Iris Law Enjoy Stylish NYC Day Out With...

Model nepo babies Lila Moss and Iris Law turned heads in New York City on Monday during a stylish shopping spree and brunch outing....

Ben Affleck Says AI Lacks ‘Taste’ And Won’t Replace Human Filmmakers

Diddy’s legal team hits back at prosecutors’ accusations

Prince William gives Kate Middleton special task amid royal crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.