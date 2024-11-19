Governor Gavin Newsom Delays Clemency Decision for Menendez Brothers

California Governor Gavin Newsom has postponed a decision on clemency for Erik and Lyle Menéndez, deferring the matter to the incoming Los Angeles District Attorney, Nathan Hochman. Newsom’s office announced on Monday, November 18, that the governor respects the role of the newly elected D.A. and will wait for Hochman’s review of the case before moving forward.

The Menéndez brothers, currently serving life sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents, Kitty and José Menéndez, had their resentencing recommended last month by outgoing L.A. District Attorney George Gascón. Gascón suggested adding the possibility of parole, but his timing was questioned by Hochman, who will officially take office on December 2 and has committed to conducting a thorough review.

A habeas petition hearing on November 25 could determine whether the brothers’ first-degree murder convictions are vacated. If unresolved, the resentencing hearing is set for December 11, with Hochman planning to request more time to examine the case. Hochman assured constituents of a careful and swift review, citing his 34 years of criminal justice experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney.