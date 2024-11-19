Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow as Prince Harry returns to old self

Prince Harry has seemingly given new tension to Meghan Markle amid their professional separation.

The Duke of Sussex beamed with joy during his solo trip to Canada as per a royal commentator.

In conversation with The Sun, Hugo Vickers said, “We’ve seen Prince Harry make several appearances without Meghan recently.”

He added, “Of course it’s what he does terribly well when he’s doing things with football, invictus games and sport.”

“He’s much better at that frankly than when he’s sort of talking what I might call California speak, which seems to have been dictated to him by Meghan. So I commend every time he appears, I must say, and I’m sure he’s very popular,” Hugo stated.

Additionally, the royal biographer warns the Duchess, as he believes Harry is reverting to his previous behaviour.

He said, “It’s a good thing that he does it so whether he’s sort of forging you know some sort of return to the old Harry.”

Hugo claimed that the father-of-two appears “meek” in the presence of Meghan.

The royal expert shared, “I do think that when they’re together she seems to be the one who’s sort of moving the dialogue on. She seems to be the one with the voice and he seems to be sort of meekly following in her wake.”