LHC issues notices to Centre, others in response to plea against VPN blocking

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to federal government and others in response to a petition against internet slowed down speed and ban on the VPN.

Users from all hues nationwide have been faced multifarious problems due internet slow down and blockage of blockage of the Virtual Private Network (VPN) while the Pakistan Telecommunication has failed to address consumers complaints.

LHC’s Justice Iqbal Chaudhry issued the notices while hearing a petition, filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique, challenging a slowed Internet service and the blockage of the Virtual Private Network (VPN).

The counsel for the petitioner pointed out that due to slow internet speed, the users’ have been facing disruption of the service.

The Petitioner’s counsel also points out that this disruption has brought severe inconveniences and that the slowed internet service presents significant obstacles for the use of the service.

In addition, the petitioner is alarmed over the plan of the government to ban VPNs because the latter has not served the former with any justification for the move.

Petitioner pleaded to the court that the government is also going to impose ban over the VPN without any justification.

The petition seeks the court order for ending obstacles in the Internet speed and restraining ban on the VPN.

In related development, the Senate Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has summoned interior secretary over the blockage of the VPN.

The Senate body met with Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan in chair. “The internet ban has created unrest in the country, our youth earning their livelihood through the internet has been worried, calling VPNs illegal is being ridiculed globally,” the senator said.

The Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently said that they have been working on VPN for two years. He clarified that the VPN registered for the users do not face internet disruptions.

The PTA chairman said that so far, 25,000 people have registered their VPNs.