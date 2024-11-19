Bushra seeks exemption from court appearance due to tooth infection

PESHAWAR: Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, on Tuesday submitted a formal request to the Peshawar High Court seeking exemption from personal appearance due to severe tooth infection.

The court had scheduled hearing of a petition regarding details of her ongoing cases, but due to her current health condition, Bushra Bibi has been unable to attend.

In her application, Bushra Bibi stated that she has been unwell since last night, suffering from severe tooth pain caused by a dental infection.

The Peshawar High Court has yet to make a decision on her request for exemption.

According to sources close to the family, Bushra Bibi’s condition worsened overnight, leading to complications including ear bleeding. A medical team from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, where she is receiving care, has been closely monitoring her health.

The request submitted to the court emphasized that, due to the severity of her illness, Bushra Bibi is physically unable to appear in court.

The tooth infection condition added to a series of health issues faced by the former first lady, who was previously examined by doctors at Shaukat Khanum Hospital for a dental infection.

In a statement, PTI leader Mashal Yousafzai confirmed that Bushra Bibi had visited a dentist last night for treatment who advised her complete rest.

The medical team from Shaukat Khanum Peshawar also conducted a check-up at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, where Bushra Bibi has been residing in the annex since her release from Adiala Jail last month.