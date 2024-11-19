‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Release date, spoilers, and more

Netflix has announced Stranger Things season 5 as one of its “biggest shows” in 2025.

The final season will conclude the series, but the franchise will continue with new spin-offs.

“As looking into 2025, you’ve got new seasons of our biggest shows: ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Squid Games,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ on top of new shows from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, a new ‘Knives Out’ film from Ryan Johnson, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein,’ even the return of ‘Happy Gilmore.’ So we could not be more excited about where we sit right now and where we’re heading.”

The production on the fan-favourite series began on January 8, 2024, and creators the Duffer Brothers confirmed filming was “about halfway through” by July.

Stranger Things season 5 is expected to premiere in fall 2025, possibly around October or November.

What fans need to note about the final season?