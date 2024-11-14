Rob Lowe Responds Hilariously to Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos Naming Him Her Celebrity Crush

Rob Lowe had a playful response after learning that The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos named him as her longtime celebrity crush. During her October 16 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Vassos revealed that her admiration for Lowe began when she met him as an extra on St. Elmo’s Fire in 1985. When asked by Jimmy Kimmel if she’d trade her choice on The Golden Bachelor for Lowe, Vassos, 61, replied enthusiastically, “Like, in one second!”

Lowe, 60, responded on Instagram just before the show’s finale, sharing a lighthearted video that spliced Vassos’ interview with footage of him watching and reacting. He playfully declared, “I could be The Golden Bachelor,” adding with a grin, “That’s better than a Golden Globe — I think.” In the caption, he tagged Vassos and The Golden Bachelorette, showing support for the finale.

Meanwhile, Vassos is preparing for a tough decision between her finalists, Chock and Guy, who she says have both helped her rediscover love after the loss of her late husband, John. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Vassos opened up about her journey, explaining that the show’s mental health resources allowed her to process her grief and embrace the possibility of new love. She shared, “I came in thinking I was ready, but this experience helped me evolve and grow in unexpected ways.”

Through guidance from the show’s mental health team, Vassos learned she could love both her late husband and a new partner. By the end of the season, she felt she had reached a place of peace, stating, “I feel like I landed exactly where I’m supposed to be.”