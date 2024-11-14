Patrick Mahomes Calls Recent Burglary at Kansas City Home ‘Frustrating’ as FBI Joins Investigation

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently spoke out about a burglary at his Belton, Missouri home, expressing frustration over the incident. Addressing reporters during a Wednesday press conference, Mahomes said he couldn’t share too many specifics due to the ongoing investigation but called the break-in “disappointing.” He added, “It’s obviously something you don’t want to happen to anybody — and obviously yourself.”

The incident happened as Mahomes was celebrating teammate Travis Kelce’s 35th birthday. It remains unclear if Mahomes, his pregnant wife Brittany, or their two children were at home during the break-in, and he refrained from confirming his whereabouts when asked. He also did not specify whether any belongings were stolen from his property.

Just two days after the burglary at Mahomes’ estate, burglars targeted Kelce’s mansion in Leawood, Kansas, making off with $20,000 and damaging the property. According to a police report, Kelce’s home was hit shortly after the Chiefs’ home game against the Saints began, and the burglary wasn’t reported until the early hours of the following morning.

Authorities suspect the incidents may be connected to a larger organized crime operation, given the timing and proximity of the burglaries on opposite sides of the Kansas-Missouri border. The FBI is working with local authorities, including the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leawood Police Department, to investigate the break-ins. Neither Mahomes nor Kelce has provided further comments on the cases, and representatives for the Kansas City Chiefs have not issued a statement.