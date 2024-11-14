Lady Gaga is set to make a major return to TV

Lady Gaga, a renowned singer, songwriter, and actress, is ready to step onto the small screen once again after her appearance in the film Joker: Folie à Deux.

A source told Entertainment Weekly that Gaga has “started shooting” for the second season of Netflix’s series Wednesday in Ireland with cast members Jenna Ortega, Gomez Addams, Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

However, the creators are still tight-lipped regarding the details of the House of Gucci actress’ role in Wednesday season 2.

The source claimed that the team “first wanted to give Gaga a bigger role” in the second season, but that “plan did not work out.”

For those unversed, the first season of Wednesday shows Wednesday Addams life and how she leaves her family to go to a boarding school.

Notably, Gaga is well-known for her music career and most recently, but she has acted in several movies and shows, and her recent acting job was in the sequel of 2019’s Joker titled Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix.

It is pertinent to mention that Gaga was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 2018’s movie A Star Is Born.