John Stamos Stands by Dave Coulier’s Side Amid Cancer Battle: ‘I’ll Be with You Through It All’

John Stamos is showing unwavering support for longtime friend and Full House co-star Dave Coulier, who recently revealed his stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. Coulier, 65, shared in a PEOPLE interview on November 13 that he was diagnosed in October after experiencing severe lymph node swelling. Hours after the news broke, Stamos, 61, took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute, posting photos spanning their decades-long friendship.

The post featured a touching photo of Stamos hugging Coulier, along with throwback images from their Full House days, including memories with their late co-star, Bob Saget, who passed away in 2022. Stamos captioned the tribute, “My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all.” Coulier’s wife, Melissa Bring, replied, expressing gratitude for Stamos’ “daily support and love.”

Coulier shared with PEOPLE that Stamos plans to visit him on November 16, following a chemo session, offering to simply sit by his side if needed. “That’s like a brother,” Coulier said. “That’s just truly a brother.”

The actor also revealed he informed his Full House family, including Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger, and series creator Jeff Franklin, via a group message. The response was immediate, with each cast member offering support and expressing deep affection. “It really is overwhelming, the love that we have for each other,” Coulier noted, reflecting on the remarkable bond they’ve shared through the years.