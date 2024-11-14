Snoop Dogg Tears Up on ‘The Voice’ as Contestant’s Tribute to Late Father Sparks Emotional Bond | Video

Snoop Dogg was visibly moved on The Voice as contestant Austyns Stancil performed a heartfelt tribute to his late father during the knockouts round. On the November 11 episode, Stancil, joined by fellow singers Christina Eagle and Jake Tankersley, chose to sing Luther Vandross’s “Dance With My Father.” Ahead of his performance, Stancil shared that the day marked the one-year anniversary of his father’s passing, adding, “It’s going to be a rough one, but we’re going to get through this.”

Overcome with empathy, Snoop hugged Stancil, encouraging him to channel his emotions into his performance. “Don’t cry, hold it in,” Snoop advised, urging him to sing in honor of his father. As Stancil performed, Snoop became visibly emotional, recalling memories of his own mother, who passed away in 2021. Observing Snoop’s reaction, guest judge Sting remarked, “Look, he’s gone,” acknowledging Snoop’s tears.

After the song, Stancil asked Snoop how he’s managed to perform since his mother’s passing. Snoop shared a vulnerable moment, explaining that after one emotional breakdown on stage, he decided to honor his mother by continuing to perform with strength. “When she was here, I made her proud. I’m going to keep making her proud,” he said.

Stancil’s performance earned a standing ovation from coaches Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé. Bublé praised Stancil’s ability to deliver such a powerful song, stating, “You need to be special if you’re going to do that.” Reba McEntire, also moved, reflected on music’s healing power, sharing her connection to the song as she too lost her father.

Snoop ultimately declared Stancil the winner of the knockout round, describing him as the “winner based off of spirit, personality, and how he composed himself.” Eagle and Tankersley also advanced due to a Save and a Steal. Wrapping up the emotional moment, Snoop said, “Can’t stop emotion when emotion hits you. Tears start falling, chills on your back, that’s real music, that’s real singing.”