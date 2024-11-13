World

John Krasinski Reveals He Knew Emily Blunt Was ‘The One’ Instantly: ‘As Soon as I Shook Her Hand

By Web Desk

John Krasinski, recently named PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, recalls the exact moment he fell for his wife, actress Emily Blunt. Reflecting on their first meeting, the A Quiet Place star shared, “The second I met her, across a room in a restaurant… as soon as I shook her hand, I just knew.” Krasinski, 45, and Blunt, 41, have now been married for 14 years and are raising their daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8, in Brooklyn.

Balancing their careers with family life, Krasinski says they make a conscious effort to avoid overlapping work schedules, ensuring they’re both available for their children. “It’s important to be there for the kids, and it keeps us grounded,” he explains. “We juggle, but we’re lucky to have great kids, friends, and family who support us when we travel.”

The couple’s collaboration on A Quiet Place brought new layers to their partnership. “Working together was thrilling and terrifying,” Krasinski admits, recalling how they both confessed their nerves before filming began. Blunt even asked if he knew how to shoot the film, to which he confidently replied, “I think I do.” Her talent and trust, he says, were key to the movie’s success.

When they can, Krasinski and Blunt enjoy date nights, catching up over dinner despite their busy lives. “The kids are surprised when we go out, but we cherish those moments.” Krasinski feels grateful for the life he and Blunt share, saying, “Being married means constantly evolving together, and I’m lucky to go through all that with her.”

