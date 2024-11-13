World

Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartwarming Moment with ‘Warrior’ Battling Stage 4 Cancer During Target Surprise Visit

By Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson shared an emotional encounter on Tuesday, November 12, when he met a woman diagnosed with stage 4 cancer during a surprise visit to a Target in New Jersey. As he walked through the store greeting fans, Johnson, 52, paused to ask the woman about her health. She responded, “Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, can’t do anything about it,” but added with resilience, “I’m a warrior.” Johnson agreed, calling her a “warrior” and encouraging her to “stay strong.”

After their brief exchange, Johnson moved on to meet other fans, including a mother who asked him to take a picture with her baby. Johnson held the baby and playfully posed for a photo, capturing a light-hearted moment amid the day’s emotional encounters.

Reflecting on the meeting, Johnson posted on Instagram, “Had to stop and spend a moment to meet this beautiful WARRIOR…stay strong and keep fighting.” He also acknowledged the beauty in life’s unpredictability, writing, “As frenzied and chaotic as all this was, it hit me how unpredictable, yet beautiful life truly is.”

Johnson’s visit was part of a holiday surprise, where he gave away free gifts to delighted shoppers, including toys and big-screen TVs. In another Instagram post, he shared, “Popped into @target to surprise holiday shoppers…energy was wild but it was amazing meeting everyone.”

