Kate Middleton makes first statement after Palace confirms Christmas appearance

Princess Kate issued her first delightful message after Kensington Palace confirmed her appearance at the Christmas Carol Service.

On November 13, Catherine shared a delightful video that showcased the creation of invitations for her Together At Christmas Carol Service, featuring her initial.

The statement alongside the video reads, “Something exciting is coming…”

“The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.”

“We can’t wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @itv and @itvxofficial on Christmas Eve.”

It is important to note that a few hours ago, the Palace released a pleasant statement, confirming the future Queen’s December outing.

The note reads, “The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.”

“This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.”

“This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy,” the statement conculded.

Moreover, the Princess was last seen at two sombre events to mark Remembrance Day. It was her first major royal engagement after completing her chemotherapy.