Imran’s final call for protest to put final nail in coffin of Form 47 rulers: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Whatever this ‘fake government’ does, their days are numbered and the final call for protest on November 24, will draw the last nail in the coffin of Form 47 rulers, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Adviser Barrister Saif.

“The days are no far off when there will be rule of law and constitution in the country and Imran Khan’s final call for protest will draw the last nail in the government’s coffin, the KP Advisor on Information said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The arrest and released of central and elected members of PTI showed the desperation of the fake government,” he added.

Barrister Saif said that preparations are being finalized for the final call of protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur himself is supervising all the preparations for November 24 protest.

“The call is awaited, as soon as the final call is announced, the protest will start from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, he stated.

Barrister Saif stated that that Ali Amin Gandapur will bury the political body of the fake government. “Whatever the fake government does, its final time has come.”

“There will be strict accountability of the mandate thieves, including the release of PTI Founder Imran Khan and the final call will be so severe that maybe fake princess Maryam Nawaz and her father will delay their return from Geneva and stay there”, he claimed.

In this regard, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that Imran Khan will call for protest in November. Yes, I conveyed the message of Imran Khan to the nation, now as soon as Imran Khan gives the final call, we will be on the streets.