Harper Beckham Steps Out in Paris with as Mom Victoria Keeps a Low Profile

Harper Beckham, 13, was seen engrossed in her phone while carrying a £1,850 navy Goyard tote bag as she stepped out in Paris with her mother, Victoria Beckham, on Wednesday. The duo roamed the streets of Paris, with Victoria, 50, opting for a low-profile look, donning oversized sunglasses and a chic black coat paired with a burgundy shoulder bag.

Harper kept her style casual with a brown leather jacket, navy jeans, and a chunky white scarf. Recently, she showcased her love for beauty, using a £26 Victoria Beckham lip definer and a £30 gloss before the Harper’s Bazaar Awards. Despite her mother’s rule against wearing makeup outside, Harper demonstrated her skill in their hotel room, sharing the moment in a video posted by Victoria on social media.

Victoria, who founded Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019, shares a close bond with Harper over their shared passion for beauty. They often enjoy trips to Space NK as a reward for Harper’s good grades, where Victoria says Harper feels “obsessed” with shopping for cosmetics.

The recent awards also honored Victoria’s achievements, with Harper expressing her admiration for her mother’s dedication to building a global fashion empire. Harper praised her mom, saying, “She’s shown me the value of working hard and being kind, even with her busy schedule.”