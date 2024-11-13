Ariana Grande Celebrates ‘Happy Heart’ as Boyfriend Ethan Slater Gains Fans’ Love on ‘Wicked’ Tour

Ariana Grande is overjoyed as her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, gains public admiration during the Wicked press tour. The 31-year-old singer and actress shared her excitement at the Los Angeles premiere, gushing over Slater’s support and warmth. “He’s so amazing in this film and just an amazing person,” Grande told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so happy people are getting to know him. My heart is very happy.”

Slater, 32, has quickly won fans over, charming audiences when he held the train of Grande’s dress at the Australian premiere and promising a fan he would pass on a friendship bracelet to the pop star. “I’m so proud of Ariana,” Slater said, expressing gratitude for sharing in the movie’s success with her.

Grande and Slater met on the set of Wicked in London and began dating after Grande separated from Dalton Gomez, finalizing her divorce in October 2023. Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, around the same time. In a Vanity Fair cover story, Grande addressed the backlash their relationship initially received, stating, “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst of it.”

Reflecting on the challenges, Slater shared in GQ that public speculation was difficult, especially regarding private matters, but he feels grateful for the “really beautiful” moments this year. Both stars are now focused on celebrating Wicked, set for release next year, and are excited to share this milestone with each other.