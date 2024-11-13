Kevin Costner Spotted Celebrating in NYC with Athlete Rainy Castaneda After ‘Yellowstone’ Character’s Shocking Death

Kevin Costner appeared carefree and in good spirits at a New York City party on Monday, just a day after his character’s dramatic death on Yellowstone. The 68-year-old actor attended a Meet & Greet hosted by DuJour Media’s Jason Binn, where he was photographed smiling alongside athlete Rainy Castaneda, who looked elegant in a black maxi dress. Costner himself sported a stylish navy turtleneck and black glasses for the occasion.

The outing follows the Yellowstone Season 5B premiere, in which Costner’s character, John Dutton, met a surprising end. Though initial scenes suggested Dutton died by suicide, it was later revealed to be a hit orchestrated by his son Jamie’s girlfriend, Sarah Atwood. Costner, however, hinted that the show’s creators might have more twists in store, saying, “They’re pretty smart people… maybe it’s a red herring.”

Costner confirmed he didn’t leave Yellowstone by choice, explaining that scheduling conflicts with his new project, Horizon: An American Saga, ultimately influenced his exit. “There were contractual things that would allow for both things to be done,” he shared, referring to his dual commitments. Costner’s unexpected departure from the hit series came as a shock to fans, but he remains focused on his future ventures, starting with Horizon, his ambitious four-part series.