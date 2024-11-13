Ben Foster Files for Divorce from Laura Prepon After 6 Years, Citing Irreconcilable Differences

Ben Foster has officially filed for divorce from That ’70s Show alum Laura Prepon after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple separated on September 9, 2023, and Foster is seeking an “equitable division” of their assets and debt in line with their 2018 prenuptial agreement.

Foster and Prepon, both 44, began dating in 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, the following year. They tied the knot in 2018, with Prepon sharing the happy news on Instagram, captioning their wedding photo, “Just Married!” Two years later, they celebrated the birth of their second child, a son, whom Prepon introduced on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

Prepon has been candid about her personal struggles, including an experience in 2020 when she had to terminate a pregnancy due to a fatal fetal abnormality. In an interview with Us Weekly, she shared how she processed her grief, saying she practiced self-love affirmations to heal emotionally.

Balancing parenthood and career has also been a challenge for Prepon, who has previously spoken about the demands of juggling work and family. “The balance is definitely hard,” she admitted in 2022, noting the guilt of being away from her children while working.

Before her relationship with Foster, Prepon dated actor Christopher Masterson and Scott Michael Foster, while Foster was in an on-and-off engagement with actress Robin Wright from 2012 to 2015.